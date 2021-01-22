Man in court in connection with alleged murder of partner and baby

PRETORIA - Mohammad Nasir, the father arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his partner and their baby girl, was on Friday remanded in custody.

Limpopo spokesperson for the South African Police Service, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said Nasir was remanded in custody until January 29 for formal bail application and further police investigations.

“The 29-year-old suspect, Mohammad Nasir, arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his 20-year-old partner, Chantelle Ester Ash, and their 9-month-old baby girl, Tasneem Isha Ash, at a lodge along the R518 road between Mokopane and Marken road, near Masodi village, has today, on 22 January 2021, appeared before the Mokerong Magistrate's Court,” said Ngoepe.

“The deceased were on Thursday, 14 January 2021, found strangled with their hands tied from the back and their bodies being in a state of decomposition.”

It is alleged that on January 12, at around 7pm, a man and a woman with their 9-month-old baby were dropped off at the gate of the lodge by an unknown grey motor vehicle.