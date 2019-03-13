(File photo) A pit bull terrier. Picture: Bullit Marquez

** This story has been updated Johannesburg - A man has been left critically injured after he was viciously attacked by six pit bull terriers in Honeydew, paramedics said on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly happened at a residence in Ruimsig on Wednesday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 12pm to find several security members on the scene.

"On closer inspection paramedics found that a man, believed to be in his late 30s, was lying inside the garden area. Unfortunately, paramedics were unable to gain access to the patient.

"Local authorities and the SPCA were called to the scene for further assistance. Once the dogs had been moved, authorities were able to retrieve the patient and bring him to the awaiting paramedics."

Assessments showed that the man, who worked as a gardener at the property, had sustained numerous bite wounds and showed no signs of life.

Meiring said paramedics then immediately initiated CPR and advanced life support interventions in an effort to revive him.

"Fortunately, after a few short minutes, the patient’s vital signs returned.Once stable, the man was transported to Laratong Provincial Hospital for urgent care," he said.

Honeydew police confirmed the incident, adding that the man had been working as a gardener at the property for three years.

Police spokesperson Captain Balan Mutha also told IOL that four of the six dogs were handed over to the SPCA to be euthanased.

"The other two were not handed over because they were not [actively] involved in the attack," he said.

He added that investigations into the matter continued.