An apparently intoxicated man was injured when he was flung from a taxi after causing trouble with other passengers in Johannesburg, paramedics said. Picture: Supplied/ Netcare 911

Johannesburg - An apparently intoxicated man was injured when he was flung from a minibus taxi after causing trouble with other passengers in Sandton, Johannesburg on Saturday night, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 8.10pm to reports of a pedestrian accident on the corner of Main Road and Lonehill Boulevard in Lonehill, Sandton, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Sunday.

Reports from the scene indicated that a man was injured when he was thrown out of a minibus taxi for allegedly being intoxicated and causing fights with other passengers.

The man was assessed on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to be in a stable condition, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)