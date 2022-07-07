Man injured after falling three floors at ‘popular’ shopping mall in Pretoria

Durban: A man who fell from the third floor of a popular shopping mall in Pretoria had to be airlifted to hospital. The incident took place in the Menlyn Arena at around 8am on Thursday.

According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med paramedics, the victim, approximately thirty years of age had fallen from a height of approximately three storeys. “He was found in a critical condition. Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator to assist him in breathing,” said van Reenen. “The assistance of the Netcare911 aero-medical helicopter was called for, and the man was airlifted to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required.”

van Reenen said the reason for the fall was unknown and subject to an SAPS investigation. SAPS have been approached for comment. IOL