Johannesburg - One man was seriously injured after a blaze ripped through parts of Setswetla Informal Settlement in Alexandra, destroying an estimated 50 to 80 shacks.



The 26-year-old man was rushed to hospital where he is expected to receive medical attention.





"The City of Joburg is urgently looking at securing temporary accommodation," said City of Johannesburg's Mayor, Herman Mashaba in a statement.

"The City is focusing its efforts, across multiple departments, to ensure that we assist the residents affected by today’s fire."





City’s Emergency Management Services responded to the fire earlier on Tuesday. The fire has since been extinguished.





Over 30 firefighters remain on site.





NGOs such as Gift of the Givers, Malboro Indian Community and S.M.J, have confirmed that they will assist with relief distribution.





"Our deepest sympathy go to the families affected by this sudden and devastating fire."





