Man killed after car crashes into lake in Benoni

Durban - A man was killed after his car landed in a lake in Benoni on Thursday morning. According to Russel Meiring from ER24, the light motor vehicle veered into the roadside barriers and crashed into a lake next to the N12 after the Tom Jones offramp in Benoni.

Emergency services said they arrived on the scene at around 6am and found the vehicle some distance in the lake. “With help from a towing service member, ER24 medics were able to pull the vehicle to the nearby banks using the recovery vehicle. “On closer inspection, medics found a man's body lying in the vehicle. Unfortunately, the man showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead.”

Meiring said details surrounding this incident are unknown. SAPS have been approached for comment. IOL