Man killed after falling several floors in Johannesburg CBD. FILE PHOTO: ER24

Johannesburg - A man was killed after he fell several floors from his flat at the Jeppe and Nugget Road intersection in Johannesburg CBD, emergency services said on Thursday. ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday morning.

On arrival at 9.04am, the deceased was found lying on the street outside the block of flats.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a significant head injury and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

The details surrounding the incident were being investigated by local authorities.