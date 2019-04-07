A man died and another was injured when the bakkie they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled on the N17 in Ekurhuleni on Saturday night. Picture: Netcare 911

Ekurhuleni - A man died and another was injured when the bakkie they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled on the N17 in Ekurhuleni, paramedics said on Sunday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 9.20pm on Saturday night to reports of a crash on the N17 towards Germiston in Electron, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of a bakkie lost control resulting in the vehicle rolling.

"On assessment paramedics found that one adult male had sustained fatal injuries prior to the arrival of emergency services. He was declared deceased on the scene."

A second man sustained moderate injuries and was treated on the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)