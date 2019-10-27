Johannesburg - A man was killed when a car driver lost control of his car and smashed into a shack where the man was sleeping in an informal settlement in Soweto in Johannesburg early on Sunday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 6.12am to reports of a car crash in Impala Road in Soweto, in the direction of Protea Glen, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene of the crash, the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it leaving the road and smashing through an informal settlement alongside the road.

"The driver had gone through a shack where an adult male had been sleeping. Medics assessed the scene and found that the man who had been sleeping had sadly sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene."

Authorities were on the scene to investigate, Herbst said.