CARLETONVILLE - A man was fatally wounded during an apparent robbery in Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville on the West Rand late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 said paramedics were alerted to the scene by the police.

Upon their arrival shortly before 5pm, they found a man lying in a field. He sustained a gunshot wound to his back and was found to be in a critical condition, ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said on Sunday.

"ER24 transported the man to hospital, but unfortunately shortly afterwards, while in hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. It is believed that the man and a woman were walking home when they were allegedly robbed. The woman did not sustain any injuries.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations," Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency/ANA