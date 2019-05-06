Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A 27-year-old man was killed Monday morning when he was struck by a light motor vehicle along Johan Road in Honeydew. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at 06h30 to find the body of the man lying on the pavement. The vehicle that had struck the man was found on the opposite side of the road.

"Paramedics assessed the patient and found that he had sustained a fatal head injury. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The driver of the vehicle was assessed and found to have escaped injury," said Meiring.

Police are investigating events leading to the fatal incident.

African News Agency/ANA