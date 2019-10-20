A man died and two other men were seriously injured when a car and a bakkie collided in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied/Netcare 91

Johannesburg - A man died and two other men were seriously injured when a car and a bakkie collided in Midrand, Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded just after 1am to reports of a collision on Summit Road in the direction of the N14 in Blue Hills AH in Midrand, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, two vehicles were involved in a collision. Medics assessed the scene and found that two adult men had sustained serious injuries and a third adult man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

The two seriously injured men were treated on the scene by advanced life support paramedics from multiple ambulance services.

"Due to the nature of one of the patients' injuries, a medical helicopter was called to airlift the patient to a specialist facility for further treatment."