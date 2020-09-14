Man kills mother in Pretoria, travels to Mahikeng with her head in a bag

Rustenburg - A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother in Pretoria and then travelled to Mahikeng with her head inside a bag, North West police said on Monday. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the man was arrested in Motshiwastad, Mahikeng, in North West on Saturday after members of the Flying Squad acted on a tip-off about a man carrying a human head. "On arrival at the scene, the police found the bag in the suspect's possession. During the search, a human head was found inside the bag. The suspect allegedly admitted to killing his mother on Monday, 7 September 2020, in Hercules, Pretoria. “As a result, he was arrested. The suspect will appear in court [on Monday] and be transferred to Pretoria to face a charge of murder," he said. The motive for the incident was unknown, he said, adding that investigation into the matter was continuing.

The suspect appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho and the matter was permanently transferred to Hercules, where the murder occurred.

In July, a 28-year-old man was arrested in Vryburg for violation of a grave after he was allegedly found in possession of two bags containing what he said were the bones of his dead father.

He allegedly dug up his father's grave in Moshawane village, Mahikeng, placed the bones in two bags and travelled to Vryburg, about 160km from Mahikeng.

His father was buried in Moshawane 16 years ago.

It remains unclear what he intended to do with the bones.

African News Agency (ANA)