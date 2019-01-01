File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, was discovered at the New Year's Eve Countdown Concert in Newtown, Johannesburg. The concert, hosted by the City of Joburg, started at 5 pm with performers and DJs entertaining the crowds.

In a statement on Tuesday, the City appealed to anyone with further information about the case to contact the police.

"All stakeholders confirmed that all necessary safety measures were fully implemented during the event. Incidents like this are unfortunate and regrettable".

The man's body was discovered at around 12h54.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

