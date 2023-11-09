Man on parole for rape and robbery brutally murdered his friend, stabbed him 35 times over ‘profits of a crime’

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 37-year-old Thabiso Mojapelo to life imprisonment for murder and a further 10 years imprisonment for theft. Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said the court also declared Mojapelo unfit to possess a firearm.

“On April 19, 2022, the accused (Mojapelo) went to Riverpark, where the deceased resided, to confront him,” said Mjonondwane. “The accused and the deceased had committed a crime the day before the incident, and they were supposed to share profits of the crime.” When Mojapelo arrived an argument ensued between the two friends, the NPA said.

“Mojapelo went to the deceased’s kitchen and fetched a knife. He concealed the knife in his jacket and the argument continued. He took out the knife and stabbed the deceased more than 35 times, all over his body,” said Mjonondwane. Mojapelo covered the deceased man’s body with a blanket to conceal it. He stole his friend’s belongings, loaded them into a vehicle belonging to his deceased friend and fled the scene.

The NPA said the items and the vehicle stolen were valued at approximately R400,000. “While the incident was happening, the deceased’s grandmother was sleeping in her bedroom,” said Mjonondwane. Mojapelo later handed himself over to the police.

In court, Mojapelo pleaded guilty to all charges. “The court further found out that the accused was not a first-time offender. He has related convictions of theft, robbery and rape. The accused committed this ordeal while he was out on parole for robbery with aggravating circumstances and rape,” said Mjonondwane. The NPA has welcomed the sentence, and applauded regional court prosecutor Charlotte Lutchmiah and the investigating officer, Sergeant Matlala “for ensuring that justice is served”.