Johannesburg - Gauteng police are searching for a Soweto man who allegedly shot dead the mother of his child and wounded her landlord as he fled.

The suspect was described by police as a taxi operator from Ormonde View Flats, next to South Gate.

Police said the 39-year-old suspect known for transporting schoolchildren around that area, shot the 34-year-old mother at her White City home on Monday evening.

The suspect visited the woman to try and mend their relationship, but she spurned his advances. "When the lady refused, the suspect pulled out his firearm and shot dead the girlfriend.

"When the landlord heard the sound of the gunshot, she went out to investigate," explained the police in a terse statement. The suspect fired a shot at the 57-year-old landlord. She was hit on the left arm and left in agony as the suspect fled. The landlord was later taken Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Police are appealing to anyone who might see the suspect to contact the Moroka police detectives head Colonel Van Wyk at 080 520 6945

African News Agency/ANA