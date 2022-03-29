Man sentenced to 80 years for taxi-related violence and murder

Pretoria - The South Gauteng High Court sentenced a 49-year-old man to 80-years in prison for multiple charges, including murder, in connection with taxi violence-related incidents.
Roy Ndawonde was also found guilty of theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
In March 2019, Ndawonde accosted 34-year-old Nomsa Makhanya near her home in Tembisa and fired several shots at her in the presence of her daughters. She died on the scene.
Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the case was assigned to Sergeant Mokgola Rapetswa, a detective based at the Gauteng provincial head office.
“Rapetswa immediately commenced with the investigation and teamed up with Sergeant Mandla Masondo and Sergeant Bhekumuzi Dlamini in solving the case.
“Rapetswa meticulously pieced all the available evidence together which led the team to an address in Vosloorus where Ndawonde was arrested.
“The team also recovered a hijacked vehicle, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Through the application of forensic techniques it was confirmed that the recovered firearm is positively linked to the murder of Nomsa Makhanya,” Sello said in a statement.
Last week in a similar incident, two hitmen were sentenced to two life terms each for the murder of two taxi owners in Nomgoma in the Northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal in two separate incidents.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court sentenced Makhimba Buthelezi, 33, and Thabani Ngwenya, 36, to two terms of life imprisonment each for murder and 14 years imprisonment for charges of attempted murder. Buthelezi was also sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm and two years for possession of ammunition.
