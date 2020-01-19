File picture: ER24

Heidelberg - A man, believed to be 34 years old, sustained serious injuries when his hand got caught in a baler machine on a farm in Heidelberg in Gauteng on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, they were led to where the patient was, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

Paramedics had to free the man from the baler. After he was freed, it was found that he had sustained serious injuries to his arm.

ER24, as well as another medical service at the scene, treated and stabilised the man at the scene. He was then airlifted to hospital by medical helicopter for further medical care. The exact circumstances of the accident were not known, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency (ANA)