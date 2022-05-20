Man shoots undercover officer, hands himself over to police

Johannesburg – A suspect, who has been on the run after allegedly shooting an undercover police officer, has handed himself over at Hillbrow Police Station. The incident occurred at 2.20am on Tuesday during a patrol by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) undercover officers in Hillbrow.

Officers spotted eight men standing outside a building at Claim Street, between Kotze and Esselen streets when they approached the men and asked to search them. During the search, one man ran away. Officers gave chase and the man fired at them. One officer was shot, sustaining injuries to his chest and hip. The suspect dropped his firearm and fled. The gun that the suspect allegedly used to shoot the undercover officer. Picture: JMPD The injured officer is in a stable condition in hospital.

The undercover unit launched a manhunt. Law enforcement officers worked with the suspect's family to facilitate his arrest. The man, who had already left Johannesburg for KwaZulu-Natal, handed himself over at Hillbrow Police Station.

