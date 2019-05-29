Picture: glukan/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A 39-year-old man was shot dead and another man and a woman were injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning in S.S. Segwane Street in Moseleke East, Katlehong. Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911 which responded to an emergency call, said when paramedics arrived they found that one of the males had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

"The other male and female sustained serious injuries and required Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise them. Once treated all the patients were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment," said Herbst.

Police were on the scene investigating.

Ekurhuleni police spokesperson Mega Ndobe said three occupants of a car had been shot at and one had died. “At this stage the motive behind the shooting is unknown but we are investigating."

Ndobe said no arrests had been made yet. He urged anyone with information that could lead to an arrest of suspects to come forward.

A case of murder has been opened.

African News Agency/ANA