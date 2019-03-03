A man in his 30s was shot dead outside a shopping mall in Crown Mines, Johannesburg on Sunday morning. Photo: ER24

Johannesburg - A man in his 30s was shot dead outside a shopping mall in Crown Mines, Johannesburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

"The man apparently worked at the mall and was allegedly shot in the head by a suspect who was taken into custody," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.