Johannesburg - A man in his 30s was shot dead outside a shopping mall in Crown Mines, Johannesburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said.
"The man apparently worked at the mall and was allegedly shot in the head by a suspect who was taken into custody," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.
"ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 9.25am. The man showed no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to ER24, but the South African Police [Service], JMPD [Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department], and tactical [police officers] were on the scene for further investigations," Campbell said.
African News Agency (ANA)