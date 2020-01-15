Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A man in his 40s has been shot dead and two women have been injured by unknown gunmen in a residential street in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion, on Tuesday evening, ER24 reported. "ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 6.20pm. A large crowd of bystanders had gathered. The man had been shot many times and showed no signs of life.

Paramedics said he was declared dead at the scene.

"The two women, one believed to be in her 50s and the other in her mid 30s had suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and were in a serious condition."

Paramedics treated and transported both patients to Kalafong Hospital for further care.