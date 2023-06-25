Man wanted for brutal murder of Hawks Sergeant Leka Maja killed in gunfight with cops

Pretoria - A 32-year-old suspect was fatally wounded in the early hours of Friday during a shootout with several law enforcement agencies at a complex in Brits, North West. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said a multidisciplinary operation was executed, following up on information on the suspect allegedly involved in the brutal murder of Sergeant Leka Maja in Mamelodi a week ago.

The operation included different units of the South African Police Service, Hawks' tactical operations management section (TOMS), Gauteng Traffic Police, and several private security companies. “Upon arrival at the identified address, the team was met with gunfire and a shootout ensued wherein the suspect was fatally wounded. A man allegedly involved in the murder of Sergeant Leka Maja (pictured) in Mamelodi a week ago has been killed in a gunfight with law enforcement agencies in Brits, North West. Photo: SAPS “A search of the premises was conducted and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were recovered,” said Mogale.

Earlier this month, a member of the Hawks’ tactical operations management section (TOMS) and three suspects were killed in a shootout which took place in Mamelodi during a sting operation. Officers had received a tip-off about suspects who were armed with high-calibre rifles at a house. At the time, Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said a shootout erupted when the officers stormed the premises.

“As they approached the address, the suspects took shots at the members and a shoot-out ensued. Three suspects were fatally shot and one TOMS member was fatally wounded,’’ Mbambo said. She said several firearms were seized during the operation. Hawks head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, expressed “heartfelt” sadness following the loss of one of their members.