Man wanted for brutal murder of SAPS VIP Protection officer shot and arrested in Pretoria

Police in Gauteng have arrested and charged an additional accused person for the brutal murder of a SAPS VIP Protection officer, Sergeant Mataboge Jan Mohlahlo. The murder-accused Xolani Ncube also known as CD/Side, appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, in absentia. Ncube is scheduled to make a follow-up court appearance on Friday.

“Xolani Ncube was apprehended on Monday, December 16 2024, by SA Police Service Tshwane district members, who acted on reliable information concerning the murder of police Sergeant Mataboge Jan Mohlahlo, in a case that was registered at Pretoria West police station in May 2021,” said Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha. The police approached Ncube at Es'kia Mphahlele Drive in Tshwane. When confronted by police, Ncube allegedly opened fire at the law enforcement officers. Ramovha said in the ensuing confrontation, Ncube sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was subsequently arrested.

“He is currently receiving medical treatment,” said Ramovha. Ncube has been on the police's wanted list following the May 2021 murder of Mohlahlo. “Members of the (SAPS) Pretoria West Vispol responded to a report of a deceased body at the intersection of Vom Hagen Road and Ketjen Street in Pretoria West. The deceased, identified as police Sergeant Mataboge Jan Mohlahlo of the VIP Protection Unit based at Bryntirion at the Union Buildings, was found with his identification and police appointment card,” said Ramovha.

Previous arrests in the case include two Zimbabwean nationals, Innocent Slender Sibanda,40, and Jabulani Siyahlabana,35. Sibanda is already serving an effective 10 years imprisonment after he was convicted and sentenced by the Atteridgeville Regional Court in September 2023. Siyahlabana is still in custody and the trial is set for January 25 2025 before the Pretoria Regional Court.

Last week, Ncube was charged by the Hawks at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane, where he is admitted. “The case was brought before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 18 December 2024 and has been remanded to 27 December 2024 for further investigation. The suspect (Ncube) will join co-accused Jabulani Siyahlabana in court on January 23 2025,” said Ramovha. Meanwhile, Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has welcomed Ncube’s arrest.