Ekurhuleni - A 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were shot dead on the side of Putfontein Road in Benoni, Ekurhuleni by unknown men after their bakkie apparently ran out of diesel, paramedics said on Sunday. ER24 paramedics and another service were on the scene at 12.30pm, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

The woman was found inside the cab with a single gunshot wound. The young man was found outside the bakkie, having been shot multiple times. Both showed no signs of life and were declared dead on arrival.

"Two workers who were travelling with them fled the scene, but returned once emergency services arrived. They alleged that a group of men had approached them after they had stopped on the side of Putfontein Road where the bridge crosses over the N12. The South African Police Service were on the scene for further investigations," Campbell said.

African News Agency/ANA