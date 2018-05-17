Johannesburg - ANC MP and former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana has opened a case of perjury against his former domestic worker Christine Wiro, police have confirmed.





Wiro quit her job after Manana allegedly pushed her down the stairs at his Fourways residence.





The 43-year-old domestic worker initially reported the matter to the Douglasdale Police Station but has since withdrawn the complaint and claims that she fears for her life.

















A n audio recording in which Manana is heard asking Wiro to drop the matter and offers her "100K" as "consolation" has surfaced, but he claims that the former domestic worker was, in fact, trying to extort money from him.





In September last year, Manana pleaded guilty to assaulting three women at a night spot in Fourways. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison or a fine of R100 000 as well as 500 hours of community service. He was also ordered to undergo counselling. Manana lost his deputy minister job as a result of the conviction.





IOL