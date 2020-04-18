Manganese mining company Tshipi é Ntle donates R5 million to Covid-19 Solidarity Fund

JOHANNESBURG - Manganese mining company Tshipi é Ntle has donated R5 million to the coronavirus (Covid-19) Solidarity Fund set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to help fight the disease in South Africa, company board chairman Saki Macozoma said on Saturday.

The pandemic had had a considerable impact on all sectors of society, including mining, and the work done by government leadership in this regard should be applauded, Macozoma said in a statement.

“Tshipi recognises with appreciation the leadership provided by [Mineral Resources and Energy] Minister Gwede Mantashe and the department of minerals and energy to the mining industry as we all navigate the challenges that Covid-19 has created.

“We hope our donation can in some way help South Africa emerge from this period stronger and focused on rebuilding our economy and society,” he said.

According to the statement, Tshipi is a leading South African empowerment mining company and a significant contributor to the local economy. Its Tshipi Borwa manganese mine in the Northern Cape is Africa’s leading manganese exporter. The mine exported 3.4 million tonnes of manganese in its past financial year.