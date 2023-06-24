Manhunt after two men strangled, robbed, and then forced women to raise almost R100 000 after boarding taxi

Pretoria - Police in Tshwane have launched an extensive manhunt for two men who robbed two women, after strangling them in a taxi heading towards Mamelodi. Tshwane District police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said the woman were forced to raise money from their relatives and contacts.

The robbers reportedly got away with money and valuables worth almost R100 000. “On Wednesday at around 4:43, two African females took a taxi from Meiring Naude Street towards Mamelodi. Along the road, both females were strangled by the taxi occupants and the taxi diverted into unknown area with the victims,” Van Dyk narrated. The two women were robbed of their personal belongings and were forced to contact their friends and relatives and raise more money through cellphone banking.

The money was meant to secure their release from the taxi. “The duo was robbed of items and money to the total value of R98 000. After the ordeal, they were dropped off at Rayton gravel road,” said Van Dyk. “Investigations are underway.”

Van Dyk said facial identity kits were composed in a bid to trace and identify the suspects. “Anyone who may assist in identifying the suspects may contact Detective Sergeant Ditlake on 073 630 0154,” the police appealed. Earlier this week, police in Garsfontein, working with private security, arrested four suspects in connection with the rampant crime targeting businesses, particularly filling stations in the Pretoria East area.

Van Dyk said the police have been on high alert following a series of armed robberies which occurred in the area policed by the SAPS Garsfontein. “A joint task team comprising members of the SAPS and Brinant Security company was established to combat this criminal activity. Armed with a description of the suspects' vehicle, the team worked tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators and safeguard our community,” said Van Dyk. Last week, the task team conducted surveillance operations and at around 10pm, the Volkswagen Golf used by the purported criminals was identified while it was driving past a filling station.

“Upon spotting the police, the suspects turned off their lights in an attempt to evade capture,” said Van Dyk. “Without hesitation, the task team immediately initiated a pursuit. They chased the suspects' vehicle, a blue Volkswagen Golf with four occupants, down Lynnwood Road. The vehicle was eventually intercepted, and all four occupants were swiftly apprehended,” he said. During an extensive search of the getaway vehicle, Van Dyk said police found an unlicensed firearm with its serial number filed off, as well as cartons of cigarettes.