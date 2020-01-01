File picture: Pixabay
Johannesburg - What was meant to be a celebration of the new year turned into a nightmare for patrons at a popular restaurant in Melville when two women were shot dead and six other people were wounded.

Melville, a Johannesburg suburb popular for its vibrant nightlife, erupted into chaos when according to police, a black BMW SUV approached Poppy's in 7th Avenue at around 1 am on Wednesday morning and an unknown assailant fired multiple shots from the vehicle.

Popular television presenter Ursula Chauke was in Melville at the time of the shooting. She tweeted a desperate appeal for doctors to assist.

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has condemned the incident and has urged police to "leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the suspects are found and brought to book. 

A manhunt is currently underway for the suspects and police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.

IOL