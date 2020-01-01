File picture: Pixabay



Johannesburg - What was meant to be a celebration of the new year turned into a nightmare for patrons at a popular restaurant in Melville when two women were shot dead and six other people were wounded.

Melville, a Johannesburg suburb popular for its vibrant nightlife, erupted into chaos when according to police, a black BMW SUV approached Poppy's in 7th Avenue at around 1 am on Wednesday morning and an unknown assailant fired multiple shots from the vehicle.





Popular television presenter Ursula Chauke was in Melville at the time of the shooting. She tweeted a desperate appeal for doctors to assist.