Manhunt for three inmates who escaped from Leeuwkop Prison in Sandton

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - A manhunt has been launched after three inmates who have been convicted on robbery and firearm charges escaped from the Leeuwkop Prison in Sandton. The Department of Correctional Services said the three prisoners escaped on the early hours of Friday morning. Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said they were expecting a preliminary report which would detail how the prisoners escaped from the facility. He said the report was expected later on Friday. He also said the three prisoners are theft, robbery and pointing of a firearm convicts.

“The preliminary report will have to give us more information about the details of how they escaped,” he said by phone on Friday afternoon.

“We have to get it by the end of today because it is a matter of checking the section in which they were detained and the route they have possibly escaped by,” he said.

The police in Gauteng and the Correctional Services are leading the manhunt for the three prisoners.

The prisoners are Asiphe Mfusi Zinyateli, Reuben Khemi and Tshepo Mogawane.

“An investigation is being conducted, and the circumstances relating to the escape will be known once the investigation has been concluded.

“The Department of Correctional Services is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to their re-arrest,” said Nxumalo.

Members of the public are urged to contact the police on 08000 10111 if they suspect they have seen the escapees.

IOL