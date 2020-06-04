Manhunt for West Rand's cash-in-transit robbers

Johannesburg - Police have launched a manhunt for the armed cash-in-transit (CIT) criminals that robbed a money van in Kagiso on the West Rand on Wednesday.

A video circulated on social media shows Kagiso residents were close to the hit helping themselves to notes left scattered on the road after the robbery.

Security company, G4S confirmed that one of its cash management vehicles was the target of a cash-in-transit robbery.

“No G4S members were injured and G4S would like to commend them for their bravery and courage. A quick response by the SAPS ensured that the perpetrators were unable to abscond with any significant amount of cash. A suspect has been apprehended and is in custody,” the company said.

The security firm said there have been a number of critical arrests of CIT criminals over the past few months.