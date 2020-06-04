Manhunt for West Rand's cash-in-transit robbers
A video circulated on social media shows Kagiso residents were close to the hit helping themselves to notes left scattered on the road after the robbery.
Security company, G4S confirmed that one of its cash management vehicles was the target of a cash-in-transit robbery.
“No G4S members were injured and G4S would like to commend them for their bravery and courage. A quick response by the SAPS ensured that the perpetrators were unable to abscond with any significant amount of cash. A suspect has been apprehended and is in custody,” the company said.
The security firm said there have been a number of critical arrests of CIT criminals over the past few months.
“G4S congratulates and thanks General Zulu and her CIT Initiative Special Task Team, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, as well as SAPS Crime Intelligence for their dedication, professionalism and speed in addressing the scourge of CIT attacks in South Africa.”
Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili told Jacaranda FM that the suspects, travelling in more than one vehicle, managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of money.
“The suspects used explosives to gain access to the cash,” she said.
In Kagiso today they bomb the cash in transit truck and it was raining money. @AdvoBarryRoux @News24 @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/rP7Aq6hpkb— Patricia (@dikgoba) June 3, 2020
The Star