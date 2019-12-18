JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have launched a massive manhunt following the murder of five patrons at a tavern in Freedom Park, Johannesburg.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters on Wednesday said the murders took place on Monday evening.
"It is alleged that three armed suspects wearing balaclavas forced entry and stormed into Intaba Tavern, also known as Jabu's Tavern, near Parkway Drive in Freedom Park. They assaulted and robbed the 53-year-old tavern owner of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone," said Peters.
"Further allegations indicate that the suspects then randomly fired shots, fatally wounding five male victims who were certified dead on the scene, while two other patrons, one male and one female, were rushed to hospital and discharged the following morning after receiving medical attention for injuries. Police officers who were patrolling the area escaped unharmed after random shots were allegedly also fired in their direction."
She said a state-owned vehicle was damaged as a result of the shooting.