Johannesburg - Gauteng police on Tuesday launched a manhunt for two suspects after a man was shot dead in Bryanston, Johannesburg. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday morning at around 11.30am as the man was entering his complex on Anslow Road.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the man, 59, was accosted as he entered the complex.

"It is alleged that the victim was entering the complex at his place of residence when the suspects who were driving a Blue BMW entered with him.

"The suspects then accosted the victim and shot at him using rifle. The victim died on the scene," he told IOL.

Paramedics were then called to the scene and arrived to find the man lying in the parking area of the complex. "Paramedics quickly assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring told IOL.

Masondo said the motive for the murder was unknown at this stage but that police had launched a manhunt for two suspects and were investigating a case of murder.





The police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in apprehending the suspects or in the investigation to please contact the nearest police station.