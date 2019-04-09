Johannesburg - Gauteng police on Tuesday launched a manhunt for two suspects after a man was shot dead in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday morning at around 11.30am as the man was entering his complex on Anslow Road.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the man, 59, was accosted as he entered the complex.
"It is alleged that the victim was entering the complex at his place of residence when the suspects who were driving a Blue BMW entered with him.
Paramedics were then called to the scene and arrived to find the man lying in the parking area of the complex.
"Paramedics quickly assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring told IOL.