Johannesburg - Various police units from Phalaborwa, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for a gang of heavily armed robbers who were driving a hijacked BMW after they blew up an ATM at a petrol station, where they also stripped security guards of their guns before they made off with their loot.

Police spokesperson, LT. Colonel Moatshe' Ngoepe, on Wednesday said the gang was armed with pistols and AK 47 when they robbed a petrol station in the Phalaborwa CBD. The gang also hijacked a second car.

"It is alleged that in the early hours of this morning at about 2 am, nine suspects travelling in a blue BMW with registration numbers FX 96 XJ GP, hijacked a Golf GTI with registration numbers FJ 80 YW GP of a client," said Ngoepe.

"They ordered employees including security guards to lie on the floor while they dug the safe with a a sharp object and later they blew it up with explosives. During the process, two firearms belonging to the security guards were stolen ... they fled with an undisclosed amount of money."

The LT. Colonel said police were summoned to the scene and together with the security officers they pursued the robbers. They found the hijacked BMW abandoned a distance away from the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed that the BMW had been hijacked in Tzaneen.

"Anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of these suspects, may contact Brigadier James Espach at 082 576 0743 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station," said Ngoepe.

Africa News Agency