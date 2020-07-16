Manhunt launched for Mapiti Matsena's killers
Pretoria - The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla John Sitole, on Thursday tasked Gauteng SAPS provincial management to immediately mobilise the 72-hour activation plan following the murder of Gauteng Legislature safety and security portfolio committee chairperson, Mapiti David Matsena.
“I have tasked the acting provincial commissioner of Gauteng to ensure that this case be investigated by the provincial investigation unit and that critical resources including crime intelligence and forensic services be mobilised to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder of Mr Matsena” said Sitole.
Matsena, the former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson, was with his family at his home in Holy Hock Street in Doornpoort, north of Pretoria, when he was attacked and fatally stabbed in the chest.
The SAPS said it has been determined from preliminary investigations that a lone assailant entered the house and stabbed Matsena while he was in his bedroom.
“At this stage it does not appear that anything was taken by the suspect. General Sitole has assured the Matsena family that this murder is being thoroughly investigated,” the SAPS said in a statement.
“We appeal to anyone who may have any information on this case to please contact the SAPS via Crime Stop on 086 00 10111. Information may also be provided via the MySAPSApp, an application which can be downloaded on any Android or iPhone. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.”
SAPS officers from the Sinoville police station responded to the crime scene at Matsena’s house at about 10.52pm on Wednesday night, according to an internal police memo seen by African News Agency.
African News Agency/ANA