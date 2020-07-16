Manhunt launched for Mapiti Matsena's killers

Pretoria - The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla John Sitole, on Thursday tasked Gauteng SAPS provincial management to immediately mobilise the 72-hour activation plan following the murder of Gauteng Legislature safety and security portfolio committee chairperson, Mapiti David Matsena.

“I have tasked the acting provincial commissioner of Gauteng to ensure that this case be investigated by the provincial investigation unit and that critical resources including crime intelligence and forensic services be mobilised to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder of Mr Matsena” said Sitole.

Matsena, the former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson, was with his family at his home in Holy Hock Street in Doornpoort, north of Pretoria, when he was attacked and fatally stabbed in the chest.

The SAPS said it has been determined from preliminary investigations that a lone assailant entered the house and stabbed Matsena while he was in his bedroom.

“At this stage it does not appear that anything was taken by the suspect. General Sitole has assured the Matsena family that this murder is being thoroughly investigated,” the SAPS said in a statement.