Johannesburg - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects who stoned nine Lesotho nationals to death in Gauteng.
The suspects are of Lesotho origin, police said late on Friday.
The nine victims, who are illegal miners known loosely as ‘Zama Zamas’, were stoned to death in the Matholeville township, near Roodepoort, by their own peers - also of Lesotho origins.
Various policing units have been mobilised to hunt down the suspects.
Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said a tenth person was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.