Pretoria - Tshwane police on Friday confirmed they were investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was discovered in the boot of a burnt Taxify car.

The man's body was discovered on Thursday night in Sunnyside near the University of South Africa's (Unisa) Sunnyside campus.

According to police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela, the body was discovered in a burnt Taxify Chevrolet Aveo.

"Both the cause and motive behind the incident are still subject to investigation.

"The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed," Mavimbela added.

He confirmed that a case of murder had been registered at the Sunnyside police station and appealed for more information.

"Police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact the local police station or send an anonymous tip-off to Crime Stop," he said.

