Johannesburg - Dr Sam Motsuenyane has appealed to the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc) to put their differences aside and help build black business.
Speaking at the funeral of his long-term friend Dr Richard Maponya, Motsuenyane, who is the founding chairman of African Bank, said Nafcoc was failing their original mission because of infighting.
Maponya, who died last week at the age of 99, was a founding member and the first president of Nafcoc.
Motsuenyane said Nafcoc should convene a national conference where the different factions should elect new leadership and adopt a new constitution.
“I am personally aggrieved that Nafcoc, which Maponya and his compatriots worked hard to build up, is still struggling to build unity within their ranks. It is deeply disturbing.