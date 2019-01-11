City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba is being slammed on social media for equating sanitary pads with sex. Picture: Matthews Baloyi/African News Agency (ANA)
Johannesburg - City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba is being slammed on social media for equating sanitary pads with sex.

Mashaba was commenting on a picture purporting to show Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane handing over packs of pads to a group of Grade R pupils.

While Mashaba's initial comment was in no way offensive, subsequent tweets in which he criticises government for "getting pupils to focus on sex" 

Mokonyane later set the record straight, explaining that the sanitary pads were in fact meant for older pupils but that there were also Vodacom gift packs which were being handed out to Grade Rs.

Social media was ablaze with comments criticising Mashaba.






IOL