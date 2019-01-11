Are these fake news? These children deserve books and toys pic.twitter.com/K0pyr9sHeq— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 11, 2019
This for me this is not about laziness, but deliberate destroying the future of our youth. You get kids to focus on sex, instead of Education https://t.co/QmGNHVCY2v— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 11, 2019
Your ignorance is shocking. Many girls miss school due the menstrual cycle. There’s nothing about sex here is just nature. How dumb— khulekani njokweni (@bukudu) January 11, 2019
It’s very clear you don’t understand a woman’s body. Menstruation is very far from sex, maybe closer to pregnancy. It is humiliating for a girl to have menstrual blood on her clothes in public.— Caroline de Wet (@carolinedewet) January 11, 2019
Herman. Kindly explain, in detail, how menstruation is linked to sex [25 marks]— Kirst (@KirstyBisset) January 11, 2019
I dont even know how to respond to this shocking statement. My advice, retract it and apologise, Twitter does expose our foolish grey areas at times.— Thabiso Kotane (@Thabisoo) January 11, 2019
Surely you cannot be an entire grown man, possibly a father and a mayor of an entire Johannesburg and tweet like this?. 👀🤷♀️— Kgošigadi ya Bahwiti👑💫 (@_Juliet_xx) January 11, 2019