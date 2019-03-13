Mayor Herman Mashaba at Meriting Informal settlement, south of Johannesburg, to launch the second phase of electrification, which will supply electricity to 480 households. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday turned the sod and launched the second phase of the electrification of the Meriting informal settlement, south of the city. "This is my second time coming here for a sod turning for electricity, so thank you for having me," Mashaba said. "There are close to 200 informal settlements in Johannesburg and this proof that we should do away with apartheid spacial planning."

This phase of the project will supply electricity to 480 households and will also see the installation of 120 street lights.

Mashaba encouraged community members by telling them to first take care of themselves and their family before taking care of their neighbours.

"As human beings, you must first look after yourself and family before you go to take care of the neighbour. As the City of Johannesburg, we cannot look after the world while our people live like this," Mashaba said

"As the new administration, we are working to get people houses to live in the city, we are looking to put people and want them to live next to places of employment."

In order for this to happen, Mashaba said he is working hard to drive criminals out of the Johannesburg as it was hindering others from moving closer to the city.

He asked the community to bear with the city as it only has a budget to service areas piece by piece.

African News Agency (ANA)