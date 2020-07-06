Mashatile family appeals for virtual prayers, no visits after wife's death

Johannesburg - The Mashatile family has appealed for virtual prayers and called on people to refrain from visiting the homestead in the wake of ANC Treasurer Paul Mashatile’s wife, Manzi Ellen's death.

She died on Sunday just a week after the Mashatile family buried Paul’s mother, Marriam Nomvula, who was 82 at her time of death.

Family spokesperson Keith Khoza said the Mashatile family was humbled by the messages of support it had received since the death of Manzi Ellen on Sunday.

“The support has so far comforted the family as it tries to come to terms with the loss of a loved one.

“The family wants to appeal to all those intending to personally convey messages to assist in observing the Covid-19 regulations.

“To this end we appeal for non-contact support through means at our disposal including prayers.

“Your support will always be treasured and valued,” said Khoza.

Funeral announcements were yet to be finalised, but the family said they would communicate arrangements in consultation with the governing party.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the ANC said it was lost for words on how to comfort Mashatile after the latest personal setback which has shocked many in the political fraternity.

“This is a double tragedy for the Mashatile family who buried the Treasurer General’s mother a week ago.

“The organisation is found wanting of appropriate words to express its words of comfort. We call on the public to give the family privacy during these difficult times. As expected all measures necessary in compliance with Covid-19 regulations will be observed.

"To the family, we extend our condolences at this difficult time and hope the family will find the strength to pull through. The organisation will be liaising with the family on plans for funeral arrangements,” the party said.

IOL