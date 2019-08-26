Minister Angie Motshekga has approved that SC candidates who failed the June 2019 examination will be allowed to write the November 2019 Examinations. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has approved that Senior Certificate (SC) candidates who failed the June 2019 examination or were absent with a valid reason will be allowed to write the November 2019 Examinations. Manual registration at circuit, district or provincial offices opened on 19 August 2019 and will close on 4 September 2019 at 4pm.

Online registration will be available from 4 September 2019 at 08:00 and will close at midnight on 11 September 2019.

Candidates can register online by logging onto the Department of Basic Education website where a link to the registration system will be available. It is to be noted that the online system will only allow candidates to register for subjects that they wrote and failed or were absent.

Candidates are not eligible to write 2019 SC exams in November if they have passed but not satisfied with the mark. However, candidates who passed the mid-year exams but want to upgrade their marks may register for the 2020 mid-year exams.

The registration period for the 2020 mid-year exams opens on 1 October 2019 and closes on 31 January 2020.

Valid reasons for being absent from the June 2019 examinations are: