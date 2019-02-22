Johannesburg - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that a matric pupil at Liverpool High School in Actonville collapsed and died during physical training on Thursday.
The department has expressed its sadness at the pupil's death but was unable to provide details.
"A grade 12 learner collapsed during physical training at Liverpool High School in Actonville. Unfortunately, the learner was certified dead," Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
According to Mabona, counselling is being provided to learners at the school.
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi visited the school shortly after the incident.
Posting a picture of a mortuary vehicle outside the school, Lesufi tweeted: "It’s a tough day to see this car collecting a learner at Liverpool High School. It’s alleged the learner died today during physical training."
It’s a tough day to see this car collecting a learner at Liverpool High School. It’s alleged the learner died today during physical training #LiverpoolHighSchool pic.twitter.com/AjGODj6sTv— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 21, 2019