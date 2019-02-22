Picture: Wikimedia Commons



Johannesburg - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that a matric pupil at Liverpool High School in Actonville collapsed and died during physical training on Thursday.

The department has expressed its sadness at the pupil's death but was unable to provide details.





"A grade 12 learner collapsed during physical training at Liverpool High School in Actonville. Unfortunately, the learner was certified dead," Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.



