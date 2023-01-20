Matric teen who bagged 5 distinctions gifted with Audi S3 worth nearly R1m

Durban - A Gauteng matriculant had a double celebration when his parents bought him his dream car and then he bagged five distinctions. The teenager took to Twitter to post pictures of the Audi S3 saying: “Since my parents trust me, they bought me this as "congratulations in advance".

Story continues below Advertisement

The teenager went on to inform Tweeps that his parents were right in doing so, because not only did he obtain a Bachelor’s Degree, he went on to bag five distinctions in Civil Technology, maths, physics, English and Life Orientation. The car is valued at R883k according to cars.co.za. While some were extra salty, asking the teenager to post his results, others were happy:

This is what Tweeps had to say: Sisipho Malabi: “Oh man this is inspiring. Congratulations boy.” Starboyyyy: “Where can I get such parents? Asking for a friend.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The teenager said that despite this gift, he needed to be independent and work for himself. Matriculants all over the country received their results today. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the overall matric pass rate was 80,1%, an increase of 8.9% from 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement