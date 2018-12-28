Matric pupils write exams. File picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency Archives (ANA)



Pretoria - Umalusi, the quality assurance council which oversees South Africa's National Senior Certificate examinations, has approved the results of the 2018 exams. A total of 796 542 pupils sat for this year's exam.

Speaking at a press conference at Umalusi's Pretoria offices on Friday chief executive, Dr Mafu Ramoketsi, said there were no exam paper leaks this year and that the body was satisfied that there has been an improvement in the quality of the papers submitted for approval.





Despite there being no leaks, Umalusi has identified instances of irregularities, particularly in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

According to Umalusi chairperson John Volmink, this year's results reflect a continued upward trend in subjects like Science and Mathematics.





The results of the 2018 NSC examinations will be released on January 4, while the Independent Examination Board results will be released a day earlier, on January 3.





