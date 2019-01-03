Johannesburg - Boasting 9 distinctions each, Emily Macgregor and Vivian Yan are the top class of 2018 matriculants at St Andrew’s School for Girls in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.
St Andrew's, a top independent Christian girls-only private day and boarding school, has received a 100% pass rate for all candidates for the 30th year in succession.
Emily's subjects were English, Afrikaans, Life Orientation, History, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, AP Mathematics and AP English. Vivian wrote English, isiZulu, Life Orientation, Accounting, Business Studies, Mathematics, Music, Physical Sciences and AP Mathematics.
The school, which offered 20 subjects for Grade 12, has achieved exceptional results in the Independent Examinations Board examinations and their pupils scored a total of 243 subject As, while 96% received university exemption and 38% of all results were above 80%.
The following students obtained 8 distinctions each:
* Georgia Carrington
* Kathleen Charlton
* Alexandra De Sousa
* Sharessa Naidoo
* Cara Nel
* Nicole Rivett
* Michelle Stevens
Stefania Aldrighetti, Bongiwe Bhebhe-Mkandla, Jiaming Li, Simone Luis and Luandri Van Vuuren each obtained 7 distinctions.
Seventeen pupils from the school's results were in the top 1% of the relevant IEB subjects:
|SUBJECTS
|PUPIL
|Accounting
|Cara Nel
|Afrikaans (First Additional Language)
|Cara Nel, Luandri Van Vuuren, Emily Macgregor
|Business Studies
|Simone Luis
|English (Home Language)
|Emily Macgregor, Kathleen Charlton
|History
|Luandri Van Vuuren
|Life Orientation
|Vivian Yan, Emily Macgregor
|Life Sciences
|Emily Macgregor
|Mathematical Literacy
|Jenna Larangeira
|Mathematics
|Cara Nel
|Music (ABRSM)
|Courtney Jeffery
|Physical Sciences
|Cara Nel
The following students obtained 6 distinctions each:
|Name
|Subjects
|Courtney Greve
|Life Orientation, Accounting, Geography, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, AP Mathematics
|Jenna Pyle
|English, Afrikaans, Life Orientation, Accounting, Life Sciences, Mathematics
|Matshepo Tshabalala
|English, isiZulu, Life Orientation, Dramatic Arts, Geography, History
|Sarah van den Barselaar
|English, Life Orientation, Accounting, Business Studies, History, Mathematics
These matriculants obtained 5 distinctions:
* Imameleng Leeuw
* Ncumisa Madolo
* Khmera Magan
* Daisy Mugadza
* Luba Siwawa-Ndai
