Johannesburg - Boasting 9 distinctions each, Emily Macgregor and Vivian Yan are the top class of 2018 matriculants at St Andrew’s School for Girls in Bedfordview, Johannesburg. St Andrew's, a top independent Christian girls-only private day and boarding school, has received a 100% pass rate for all candidates for the 30th year in succession.

Emily's subjects were English, Afrikaans, Life Orientation, History, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, AP Mathematics and AP English. Vivian wrote English, isiZulu, Life Orientation, Accounting, Business Studies, Mathematics, Music, Physical Sciences and AP Mathematics.

The school, which offered 20 subjects for Grade 12, has achieved exceptional results in the Independent Examinations Board examinations and their pupils scored a total of 243 subject As, while 96% received university exemption and 38% of all results were above 80%.

The following students obtained 8 distinctions each:

* Georgia Carrington

* Kathleen Charlton

* Alexandra De Sousa

* Sharessa Naidoo

* Cara Nel

* Nicole Rivett

* Michelle Stevens

Stefania Aldrighetti, Bongiwe Bhebhe-Mkandla, Jiaming Li, Simone Luis and Luandri Van Vuuren each obtained 7 distinctions.

Seventeen pupils from the school's results were in the top 1% of the relevant IEB subjects:

SUBJECTS PUPIL Accounting Cara Nel Afrikaans (First Additional Language) Cara Nel, Luandri Van Vuuren, Emily Macgregor Business Studies Simone Luis English (Home Language) Emily Macgregor, Kathleen Charlton History Luandri Van Vuuren Life Orientation Vivian Yan, Emily Macgregor Life Sciences Emily Macgregor Mathematical Literacy Jenna Larangeira Mathematics Cara Nel Music (ABRSM) Courtney Jeffery Physical Sciences Cara Nel





The following students obtained 6 distinctions each:

Name Subjects Courtney Greve Life Orientation, Accounting, Geography, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, AP Mathematics Jenna Pyle English, Afrikaans, Life Orientation, Accounting, Life Sciences, Mathematics Matshepo Tshabalala English, isiZulu, Life Orientation, Dramatic Arts, Geography, History Sarah van den Barselaar English, Life Orientation, Accounting, Business Studies, History, Mathematics





These matriculants obtained 5 distinctions:

* Imameleng Leeuw

* Ncumisa Madolo

* Khmera Magan

* Daisy Mugadza

* Luba Siwawa-Ndai

