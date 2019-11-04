Matrics without IDs won’t get their certificates









Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Matric learners without IDs face the possibility of not getting their certificate should they pass, the Gauteng department of education has said. Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had already engaged with all districts and schools to inform them that IDs were compulsory for the registration of Grade 12 candidates. However, a concession was granted to register candidates without IDs, provided that they produced them before they sat for their final exams. “It is important to know that all candidates will be allowed to write the matric exams and receive their results when they are released. “However, they will not be able to receive their matric certificates without their IDs should they qualify,” he said.

He said they recommended that learners continued with the process at Home Affairs, and once they received their ID, it would then be submitted to Umalusi to issue the certificate.

Home Affairs spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said they had collaborated with the education department to encourage learners who qualified for IDs to go and apply.

“In provinces such as the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, a day is set aside to take in applications from those learners who would have been identified through such a partnership. It should take 14 days to issue an ID card, if the application meets all the requirements,” he said.

Mokgola said learners who did not have birth certificates would have to first apply for one through the late registration of birth process.

