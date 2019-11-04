Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had already engaged with all districts and schools to inform them that IDs were compulsory for the registration of Grade 12 candidates.
However, a concession was granted to register candidates without IDs, provided that they produced them before they sat for their final exams.
“It is important to know that all candidates will be allowed to write the matric exams and receive their results when they are released.
“However, they will not be able to receive their matric certificates without their IDs should they qualify,” he said.