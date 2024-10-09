‘May his soul rest in peace,’ tributes pour in for Rhema Bible Church leader, Ray McCauley

Tributes have been pouring in following the passing of Rhema Bible Church leader, Raynor 'Ray' McCauley, aged 75. His death was announced by his family in a statement on Tuesday night.

“It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church, an evangelical leader,” McCauley’s son, Joshua McCauley, a senior pastor at the church, said in a statement. President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was saddened to learn of McCauley's passing. “Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the founder of Rhema Bible Church, Pastor Ray McCauley. “His visionary leadership and teachings will continue to inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire South African faith community.” South African singer, Loyiso Bala, paid tribute to McCauley for his mentorship and support.

“Ps Ray is the man who called me to ministry, mentoring me through my journey, always loving and supporting my family in every possible way. Some of the sweetest memories are of him sending Jen and me the most beautiful lilies every time on our anniversary,” he said. Senior Pastor of Christian Revival Church, Pastor At Boshoff, said he was deeply saddened by McCauley’s passing who was his mentor for more than 30 years.

"What a loss for the body of Christ as one of God’s true generals. A pioneer of God’s Kingdom in SA who paid a price few will ever understand! He taught me to see beyond colour, to love everyone with grace and mercy! The most generous kind hearted man I ever met. What an honour to have known him! I know he is in the presence of our Father but my heart grieves his sudden departure,“ he said. This is devastating news. pic.twitter.com/88WwJ9BJUn

— Mmusi Maimane MP (@MmusiMaimane) October 8, 2024 We are deeply saddened with the passing of our Pastor Ray McCauley. His life and ministry touched so many of our lives. His leadership, his faith, his dedication to our nation South Africa is unprecedented, and will be experienced for generations to come. Always a beacon of hope,… pic.twitter.com/7B9EgHL23m — Bert Pretorius (@BertPretorius) October 8, 2024

Pastor Ray McCauley has gone to be with the Lord. 💔![CDATA[]]>🕊He was a leader who brought all races together, a visionary and a father of our generation. Condolences to the McCauley family and Rhema church. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/TzwaH6SyeA — BI Phakathi (@biphakathi) October 8, 2024 McCauley’s family said he had stepped back from active church duties but remained fully committed to serving the body of Christ. His enduring legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime.