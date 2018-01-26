Johannesburg - In a mission to combat crime, the City of Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba recovered the Soweto Country Club's stolen fence worth R80 000 in a block of flats in Eldorado Park.





The operation to recover the fence was led by the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) Department, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).





Part of the R80 000 black boundary fence was found in a house in the South of Joburg and Mashaba said that he was saddened to learn that the matter was reported to the police in the area but no action was taken.





No arrests have been made but police are guarding the house where the fence was found.





“It saddens me to learn that the matter was reported to the police in the area but no action was immediately taken. I then roped in a team from GFIS to investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrators were put behind bars," Mashaba said.

Thanks to a member of the public, the fence was found after they brought forward information where and by who kept the fence, he said.





The local authorities were led to the block of flats in Eldorado Park where the stolen fence was recovered and the owner of the property was not home when authorities arrived.





Mashaba said in a statement that he had received the disturbing news that the fence constructed along the boundaries of the Soweto Country Club was stolen by the thieves in the area.

“The fence forms part of a number of upgrades to Soweto Country Club which are intended to bring economic upliftment to the community. I was informed that the thieves have been cutting the fence bit by bit since December last year,” said Mashaba.





The Soweto Country Club was about to be re-designed by Gary Player and the designer of the original golf course‚ was going to re-design the course at no cost as part of the refurbishments to the facility.

“The project has already seen the building of a new club house‚ a new practice facility‚ a conference centre‚ and a fence constructed along two boundaries of the golf course itself.





The existing storage facility at the Soweto Country Club will be turned into a fully operational pro-shop and a South African Golf Development Board Academy‚ named after Rivonia Trialist‚ apartheid activist and avid golfer‚ Andrew Mlangeni,” said Mashaba.





The Mayor added: “ These thieves will not deter us in our quest to refurbish the facility. I would like to thank the residents of Eldorado Park who refused to be part of this criminal activity and pointed out the thieves. Historically these criminals have operated with impunity, and those days are fast coming to an end.”





Mashana encouraged people in Joburg to report any theft, fraud and corruption activities through our 24-hour tip-off hotline 0800 002 587 or visit the GFIS offices situated at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein.









The Star