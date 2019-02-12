Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said on Tuesday that it had created 110,000 jobs net year-on-year which had resulted in a 1.1 % decrease in the expanded definition of the unemployment rate. Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement that this was according to the Q4 Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Stats SA earlier Tuesday.

"This is in stark contrast to the 200,000 jobs lost at the hands of the previous administration over their five-year term.

"Importantly, the city outperformed both the country and Gauteng province. Sadly, South Africa saw a net loss of 132,000 jobs year-on-year, increasing the expanded unemployment rate by 0.7%. Gauteng saw a marginal decrease of 0.1% in the expanded unemployment rate, with a net increase of 92,000 jobs over the same period."

Mashaba said the latest jobs statistics for the city showed that, steadily, change was coming to the city and more and more businesses and entrepreneurs had confidence in Johannesburg as South Africa’s economic hub.

"Since coming into office, our multi-party government has worked to introduce a number of new initiatives intended to stimulate Joburg’s economy and, in the process, kick-start a sustained period of growth that will lead to jobs," the mayor said.

"These include the roll out of Opportunity Centres, which will assist budding entrepreneurs with crucial skills and support for growing their businesses so that they in turn can create job opportunities."

Mashaba said most recently, the city had commenced with the revitalisation of the inner city which was another intervention through which they hoped to create more jobs for residents.

"Currently, a total of 84 properties for mixed-use development have been released by the City. Earlier this year, we announced the commencement of development set to begin at three of these properties with more soon to follow."

The mayor said by attracting investment from property developers and, in turn, turning the inner-city into a construction site, which had been their mission since the multiparty coalition took over the reins, they would create jobs during as well as post-construction.

"With the support of business, residents and all other stakeholders, we can kick-start the economy and create jobs for our residents."

African News Agency (ANA)